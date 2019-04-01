Fujitsu Celsius C780 rack workstation accelerates performance

Fujitsu takes performance of rack workstations to new levels with the new Fujitsu Celsius C780, designed to provide flexible and secure remote access to applications with high GPU demands.

The Celsius C780 delivers full workstation performance from one single rack unit, with the latest Intel(r) processor technology at its core.

Its computing power – and the fact that data remains safe and secure in the data center – makes it ideal for remote CAD or media and entertainment applications.

The new rack workstation is also the perfect engine for video wall backends in surveillance control centers and on trading floors, as well as GPU-intensive applications in industries such as automotive, aeronautical, broadcasting, energy and healthcare.

Providing flexible network-based access to applications from notebooks, desktop computers or thin clients, the Celsius C780 allows users to work from almost anywhere, providing the performance of a high-end workstation without the running noise or space requirements of a desktop machine.

The workstation comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and supports two single height high-end graphic cards or one double height ultra-high-end graphic card, making it ideal for video editing, engineering simulations or animations.

Since the Celsius features the latest Intel Core i and Intel Xeon E-2100 processor family, customers can choose the right processor performance for their unique needs.

Additional flexibility comes with the choice of storage solutions including on-board (M.2) or peripheral PCIe solid-state drives (SSD) for maximum input/output performance, plus high-speed SATA SSD. To ensure failsafe reliability of data across multiple disk drives, the Celsius C780 has two M.2 expansion slots which support NVMe RAID levels 0, 1, 5, and 10.

System management is simplified thanks to Fujitsu ServerView embedded Lifecycle Management and the Fujitsu Integrated Remote Management Controller, which take care of all monitoring and administrative tasks.

In addition, with Fujitsu’s Cool-safe Advanced Thermal Design technology, the workstation can operate in a range of ambient temperatures between 5°C and 40°C, enabling more energy-efficient operation.