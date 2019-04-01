HP targets counterfeits in East Africa

HP’s ACF team, alongside local African authorities, have conducted two successful operations to stop the trade of counterfeit cartridges for HP printers across Uganda and Mozambique.

Firstly, In September and October 2018, HP’s ACF team and local authorities raided several premises in the Maputo (Mozambique) and Kampala (Uganda) areas. In total, these anti-counterfeiting successes resulted an impressive total of 33,000 illicit items seized.

Secondly, in January 2019, Ugandan authorities dismantled a criminal ring that had distributed counterfeit cartridges for HP printers destined for sale in several East African countries. Officials raided a distribution warehouse in the Kampala area that also served as a manufacturing site for counterfeits. The operation has resulted in the seizure of 77 000 illicit items, bringing the total number of contraband products seized through recent activity to more than 110 000 items.

Counterfeiting is a crime. For users, such illegal imitations can cause a multitude of problems that can cause performance and reliability issues. Should your laptop break through the use of counterfeit accessories or components, you could also have issues with your manufacturer’s warranty becoming void.

In contrast, original HP products are designed to meet HP’s strict quality and reliability standards, based on a long history of inventing and testing.

“HP is proud of our continued partnership with local authorities in bringing counterfeiters to justice in Africa, and we commend the swift action of the local officials,” says Tiago Drummond Borges, vice-president: supplies sales, Europe, Middle East & Africa at HP. “This string of successful seizures is a true testament to the effectiveness of our Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud programme. Our work helps in apprehending and prosecuting counterfeiters who break the law.”

Across EMEA over the last five years, approximately 12-million counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities, supported by HP. HP has conducted over 4 500 audits and inspections (CPPAs and CDIs) of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers.