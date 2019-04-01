Live Capture system still showing errors

The Live Capture system upgrade at Home Affairs took place over the past weekend (29-31 March 2019), but errors are still occurring.

Some offices are still unable to process smart ID card and passport applications due to technical errors today (1 April 2019).

Technical teams are working on the issues.

All other services, like processing and issuing of certificates for births, marriages and deaths, are available at front offices across the country.

The Department of Home Affairs has expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused.