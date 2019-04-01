MS Dynamics CRM Programmer – 12 month contract

Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town – Competitive!

We are currently looking for a knowledgeable CRM Developer to work on a Dynamics 365 implementation project in Cape Town. You will be asked to develop and maintain a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform Roadmap as well as lead the development and implementation of Dynamics within our company.

The ideal candidate:

4+ years Dynamics CRM

Strong working history with .NET

Presents technical ideas

Works with team members and independently to develop and configure Microsoft Dynamics

Troubleshooting

Mentors and trains technical team members

If you are interested send your CV to (email address) or give Liana Robson a call on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position