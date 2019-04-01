MS Dynamics CRM Programmer – 12 month contract

Apr 1, 2019

Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town – Competitive!

We are currently looking for a knowledgeable CRM Developer to work on a Dynamics 365 implementation project in Cape Town. You will be asked to develop and maintain a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform Roadmap as well as lead the development and implementation of Dynamics within our company.

The ideal candidate:

  • 4+ years Dynamics CRM
  • Strong working history with .NET
  • Presents technical ideas
  • Works with team members and independently to develop and configure Microsoft Dynamics
  • Troubleshooting
  • Mentors and trains technical team members

If you are interested send your CV to (email address) or give Liana Robson a call on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position