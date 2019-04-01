MS Dynamics CRM Programmer – 12 month contract

Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town – Competitive!
We are currently looking for a knowledgeable CRM Developer to work on a Dynamics 365 implementation project in Cape Town. You will be asked to develop and maintain a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform Roadmap as well as lead the development and implementation of Dynamics within our company.
The ideal candidate:
- 4+ years Dynamics CRM
- Strong working history with .NET
- Presents technical ideas
- Works with team members and independently to develop and configure Microsoft Dynamics
- Troubleshooting
- Mentors and trains technical team members
If you are interested send your CV to (email address) or give Liana Robson a call on (contact number)