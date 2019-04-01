Nokia showcases Factory in a Box 2.0

Nokia is showcasing the second generation of its Factory in a Box at Hannover Messe 2019, taking place this week.

The container is a proof of concept that demonstrates how Industry 4.0 solutions can be packed, transported and brought back into service in a matter of hours, including full over-the-air connectivity.

Factory in a Box 2.0 combines additive manufacturing alongside augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and robotics, powered by Nokia private 4G/5G.

The semi-automated production workflow is also now integrated in Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) and has a Nokia Digital Automation Cloud on board for industry-grade connectivity.

Today’s factories no longer operate as standalone operations, but depend on the timely arrival of raw materials to keep production flowing and finished goods being distributed to the end customers.

Global IoT plays a key role to ensure data on the entire supply chain can be collected and made available, which is critical in an application like Nokia’s Factory in a Box.

Nokia WING helps mobile network operators (MNOs) to deliver a better global IoT experience to their enterprise customers, ensuring the ability to collect this IoT data from all parts of the supply chain, no matter where the devices are located.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud fits both small industrial environments with few devices and large areas with multiple devices to connect.

Its high-performance 4G wireless connectivity is optimised for industrial needs and it can host time-sensitive applications and IoT stacks that require low latency.

This digital platform enables industrial companies to activate applications such as high-accuracy object positioning, real-time video processing and utilises features like local network slicing, which are often required in advanced IoT solutions such as Automated Guided Vehicles, analytics and robotics

Grant Marshall, vice-president: supply network and engineering at Nokia, says: “We could tell from the positive feedback we received on the Factory in a Box last year that there is a lot of potential for this concept in the manufacturing industry. This year, we have raised the bar again, and Factory in a Box 2.0 is now connected to Nokia WING and has Nokia DAC on board, making it even more flexible, secure and efficient.”