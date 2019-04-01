Ruckus targets high-demand entry level WiFi with Corex

Ruckus Networks has announced that ICT distributor, COREX has been appointed as an official reseller and service partner for Ruckus Unleashed – a controller-less WLAN solution that enables small businesses to affordable deploy reliable, carrier-grade WiFi in minutes.

Corex will offer the complete line of products, services and support for Unleashed – providing the network architecture, WiFi radio frequency planning, installation, commissioning, testing and integration for Ruckus Networks’ small and medium sized enterprise (SME) customers.

“There is certainly a need for a professional, customer-focused ICT business integrator for small businesses – and Corex is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this,” said Michael Hann, chief operating officer at Corex. “Our advanced technical skills are complemented by our keen business insights and our relationship with Ruckus Networks will now enable us to bring another key element to our stable-house – Wi-Fi solutions that offer high-performance, is simple-to-setup, easy-to-manage and very importantly, is affordable.”

Ruckus Unleashed is custom-designed to help small business owners grow their business, deliver an excellent customer experience and manage costs while supporting a variety of mobile devices with minimal IT staff. Ruckus Unleashed access points level the playing field for small businesses, helping them to deliver a high-quality Wi-Fi experience for customers and employees with much lower total cost of ownership.

“The days when a consumer-grade Wi-Fi device could meet most small business needs are over. Today, even smaller organisations need fast, reliable, always-on connectivity for dozens or even hundreds of devices. At the same time, small and midsize businesses don’t have the time (or often, the in-house IT expertise) to wrestle with complex configurations and installations. We look forward to working closely with Corex and the value they will bring to the SME market,” concludes Riaan Graham, sales director for Ruckus Networks sub-Saharan Africa.