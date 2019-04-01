SENIOR DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

Description: OUR CLIENT THAT DEALS WITH SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES IS SEEKING TO EMPLOY A SENIOR DEVELOPER IN CAPE TOWN Please Note: If you do not fit the specification with the minimum requirements your application will not be accepted for this position. Shortlisted candidates may be required to complete an Assessment or Test to demonstrate your knowledge of this position.Requirements:

5 years’ experience developing corporate solutions using Microsoft technologies

1 year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team

Strong knowledge of: C# (with WebApi 2.0 and EF 6) JavaScript (and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and WebPack HTML 5 CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc)



Beneficial:

REACT JavaScript framework

Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, Office.JS, SharePoint Online API)

Entity Framework, JSON, XML

Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read document)

Working on high performance multi-threaded applications

Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc.

Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources).

ALM and continuous integration using VSTS

SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge

Applicants must reside in CAPE TOWN or surrounding area.

Only South African citizens, who are suitably qualified, live in the applicable area and meet the requirements of the position are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Visit our website to view all of our current vacancies: www.mprtc.co.za

