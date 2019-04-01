Winforms Developer

Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Winforms Developer in Cape Town, who will be part of a team developers who make clients dreams come true by delivering software that exceeds expectations.

Duties will entail:

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

Winforms

C#

JAVASCRIPT

HTML/CSS

SQL

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Flexi hours

