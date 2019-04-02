Altron appoints risk and compliance exec

Altron has announced the appointment of Sayeeda Khan as group executive: risk and compliance, with effect from 1 April.

“We see corporate governance, positive control posture and compliance as a critical foundation for our growth strategy. It is for this reason that we have chosen to elevate the risk management and compliance function to an executive committee role. It was also important to get a person who has a proven track record for getting things done,” says Mteto Nyati, group chief executive at Altron.

“I am excited to be joining Altron to further embed our risk intelligent culture and strengthen the system of governance, compliance and controls as we accelerate delivery of the One Altron Strategy,” says Khan.

Khan’s experience spans risk, governance and compliance across multiple industries, she joins Altron from BCX. She has more than 20 years’ experience of which 13 were spent in ICT.

Khan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Durban-Westville, is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA); Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) through ISACA, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) through the IIA and completed the Senior Management Development Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.