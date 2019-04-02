Business Analyst Lead

Business Analyst Lead (Parvana)About the Client:

Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role:

The Business Analyst Lead is responsible for the business analysis competency and the leadership and mentorship of a team of seven business analysts to strive for best practice analysis practices.The business analyst is responsible for analysing and modelling existing and new business processes; identifying areas for improvement; and understanding business change needs, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting the requirements and then supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements with relevant parties.Â Responsibilities:

Defining and managing the business analysis competency, adapting it when the need arises. Ensuring that the analysis methodology aligns with the development methodology.

Understanding customer or user needs as well as exploring opportunities to solve their needs. Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve, optimise and deliver better value to our clientâ€™s customers.

Critically evaluating information gathered from multiple sources, reconciling conflicts, and distinguishing user requests from the underlying business needs.

Playing a key role in assessing the impact and effectiveness of change initiatives, analyse cost effectiveness, return on investment, success criteria and other key considerations to ensure suitable recommendations and business cases are delivered.

Investigating, analysing and documenting business requirements, process flows, use cases, business rules, business object models, screen mock-ups, acceptance conditions, or other detailed deliverables.

Collaborating with and support Scrum team members and other stakeholders to provide an understanding of the requirements and need.

Facilitating design sessions with the Scrum team to define the solution.

Reviewing technical documentation and alignment to business requirements.

Collaborating closely with developers to implement the requirements.

Providing support and handover in test preparation and execution.

Being part of an Agile development team, attending Scrum meetings and daily stand-ups.

Assisting with handover and training of business for the new processes or systems.

Supporting system conversions, upgrades and enhancements.

Building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders.

Leading, mentoring, coaching and supporting the business analyst team, ensuring the success of the business analyst function in change delivery.

Line manage the business analysts, including appraisals and personal development plans.

Skills and Experience:

Business or IT degree or the equivalent education, training and work experience.

Minimum 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst.

Professional business analysis qualification preferred. e.g. ISEB certificate or similar.

Substantial experience of working as a business analyst across the full project and IT development lifecycle, managing strategic analysis, benefits assessment, requirements engineering and business process modelling activities.

Relevant experience in the financial services industry is advantageous.

Prior experience conducting workshops and training sessions.

Experienced in business analysis practices, toolkits and techniques as part of agile delivery teams.

Experience of leading and developing BAs advantageous; providing advice, review and guidance on business analysis approach and deliverables.

Experience of building successful working relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders including very senior stakeholders and executive level boards, and also working as part of interdisciplinary teams.

Ability to analyse and synthesize business requirements, including recognising patterns and conceptualising processes.

