Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 1

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent assists clients via telephone and email, with internet service issues and provides support for network related queries on Mikrotik and Ubiquiti equipment setups.Qualification & Experience:
- Grade 12 / Senior Certificate
- Previous experience at an ISP will be an added advantage
- Wireless and Routing experience – 1 year
- Call Centre experience – 1 year
- Technical Aptitude
- Driver’s License
Responsibilities:
- Offer first line support to customers
- Takes the initial call from users
- Log tickets for all client queries and escalate as necessary
- Addresses basic customer queries (General queries, non – technical questions, password recovery, website navigation assistance, basic troubleshooting, basic procedural ‘how to’ questions)
- Supplying clients with general information regarding their Wireless service & responding on email
- Accurately screen incoming calls, redirecting calls and taking messages
- Document basic processes as well as required external escalation steps and contact info when assisting with escalations
- Escalate technical queries to Tier 2 Engineers
- Checklist:
- No Internet:
- Check Power LED on PoE
- LAN Cable to RB
- Powercycled PoE
- Check-in CCR neighbour for possible antenna IP
- If all above give no improvement escalate to Tier 2
- VoIP:
- Check the packet loss to VoIP provider
- Check the ping results
- Check the condition of the link to the high site
- Check ping result from antenna to the high site
- Torch the line for possible heavy traffic
- Intermittent:
- Check the Wi-Fi frequency
- Check for overheating (CPU)
- Check cables are securely connected
- Change wireless channel
- Update router / antenna firmware
- Slow internet:
- Latency check to Google (Ping)
- Traceroute from client to DC
- Check CPU
- Check firmware
- Check queue from NAS if the client is maxing out his line speed
- Check latency to the sector and in the sector
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful