Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 1

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent assists clients via telephone and email, with internet service issues and provides support for network related queries on Mikrotik and Ubiquiti equipment setups.Qualification & Experience:

Grade 12 / Senior Certificate

Previous experience at an ISP will be an added advantage

Wireless and Routing experience – 1 year

Call Centre experience – 1 year

Technical Aptitude

Driver’s License

Responsibilities:

Offer first line support to customers

Takes the initial call from users

Log tickets for all client queries and escalate as necessary

Addresses basic customer queries (General queries, non – technical questions, password recovery, website navigation assistance, basic troubleshooting, basic procedural ‘how to’ questions)

Supplying clients with general information regarding their Wireless service & responding on email

Accurately screen incoming calls, redirecting calls and taking messages

Document basic processes as well as required external escalation steps and contact info when assisting with escalations

Escalate technical queries to Tier 2 Engineers

Checklist:

No Internet: Check Power LED on PoE LAN Cable to RB Powercycled PoE Check-in CCR neighbour for possible antenna IP If all above give no improvement escalate to Tier 2 VoIP: Check the packet loss to VoIP provider Check the ping results Check the condition of the link to the high site Check ping result from antenna to the high site Torch the line for possible heavy traffic Intermittent: Check the Wi-Fi frequency Check for overheating (CPU) Check cables are securely connected Change wireless channel Update router / antenna firmware Slow internet: Latency check to Google (Ping) Traceroute from client to DC Check CPU Check firmware Check queue from NAS if the client is maxing out his line speed Check latency to the sector and in the sector



Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

