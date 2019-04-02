Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 1

Apr 2, 2019

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent assists clients via telephone and email, with internet service issues and provides support for network related queries on Mikrotik and Ubiquiti equipment setups.Qualification & Experience:

  • Grade 12 / Senior Certificate
  • Previous experience at an ISP will be an added advantage
  • Wireless and Routing experience – 1 year
  • Call Centre experience – 1 year
  • Technical Aptitude
  • Driver’s License

Responsibilities:

  • Offer first line support to customers
  • Takes the initial call from users
  • Log tickets for all client queries and escalate as necessary
  • Addresses basic customer queries (General queries, non – technical questions, password recovery, website navigation assistance, basic troubleshooting, basic procedural ‘how to’ questions)
  • Supplying clients with general information regarding their Wireless service & responding on email
  • Accurately screen incoming calls, redirecting calls and taking messages
  • Document basic processes as well as required external escalation steps and contact info when assisting with escalations
  • Escalate technical queries to Tier 2 Engineers
  • Checklist:
  • No Internet:
    • Check Power LED on PoE
    • LAN Cable to RB
    • Powercycled PoE
    • Check-in CCR neighbour for possible antenna IP
    • If all above give no improvement escalate to Tier 2
    • VoIP:
      • Check the packet loss to VoIP provider
      • Check the ping results
      • Check the condition of the link to the high site
      • Check ping result from antenna to the high site
      • Torch the line for possible heavy traffic
      • Intermittent:
        • Check the Wi-Fi frequency
        • Check for overheating (CPU)
        • Check cables are securely connected
        • Change wireless channel
        • Update router / antenna firmware
        • Slow internet:
          • Latency check to Google (Ping)
          • Traceroute from client to DC
          • Check CPU
          • Check firmware
          • Check queue from NAS if the client is maxing out his line speed
          • Check latency to the sector and in the sector

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position