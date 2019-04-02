Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 2

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent’s role is to provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support and maintenance.Qualification & Experience:

Matric

Wireless Technology experience – 2 years

Configuration and management of router – 2 years

Experience with Mikrotik routers and networking devices, and a generally strong grasp of routing and switching

Good problem – solving skill along with ability to work in pressurized environment

Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration

Customer care experience

Responsibilities:

Provide second line support via phone and email

Resolving queries via phone and email

Determine nature of faults and the steps required to rectify it

Resolving the job when normal service is resumed

Troubleshooting wireless equipment failover fault and amending if needed.

Troubleshooting of line faults

Receive, troubleshoot and resolve Tier 1 escalated queries

Escalate complex queries to Team leader or Tier 3

Provide customer support with common mid-level technical questions such as local systems set-up, local network issues, compliance with data standards and applying technical solutions to issues that have established resolution methods

Logging line or link faults with appropriate service providers

Monitoring of Network using PRTG and Dude

Supporting remote and local users with email and configurations

Develop wireless infrastructures and make recommendations on systems enhancements for optimizations

Dig deeper to find problem no more than 30 mins.

Ensuring that all clients are always updated on a day to day basis

Installing and configuring various network devices (Routers, switches, firewalls, VPN, phones)

Manage and maintain personal ticket queue

Assist with internal training in order to minimize skill gap between 1 st and 2 nd tier

and 2 tier Utilize and contribute to internal technical documentation and knowledgebase

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

