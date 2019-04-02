Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 2

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent’s role is to provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support and maintenance.Qualification & Experience:
- Matric
- Wireless Technology experience – 2 years
- Configuration and management of router – 2 years
- Experience with Mikrotik routers and networking devices, and a generally strong grasp of routing and switching
- Good problem – solving skill along with ability to work in pressurized environment
- Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration
- Customer care experience
Responsibilities:
- Provide second line support via phone and email
- Resolving queries via phone and email
- Determine nature of faults and the steps required to rectify it
- Resolving the job when normal service is resumed
- Troubleshooting wireless equipment failover fault and amending if needed.
- Troubleshooting of line faults
- Receive, troubleshoot and resolve Tier 1 escalated queries
- Escalate complex queries to Team leader or Tier 3
- Provide customer support with common mid-level technical questions such as local systems set-up, local network issues, compliance with data standards and applying technical solutions to issues that have established resolution methods
- Logging line or link faults with appropriate service providers
- Monitoring of Network using PRTG and Dude
- Supporting remote and local users with email and configurations
- Develop wireless infrastructures and make recommendations on systems enhancements for optimizations
- Dig deeper to find problem no more than 30 mins.
- Ensuring that all clients are always updated on a day to day basis
- Installing and configuring various network devices (Routers, switches, firewalls, VPN, phones)
- Manage and maintain personal ticket queue
- Assist with internal training in order to minimize skill gap between 1st and 2nd tier
- Utilize and contribute to internal technical documentation and knowledgebase
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful