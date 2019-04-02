Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 2

Apr 2, 2019

Position Purpose:The Helpdesk Agent’s role is to provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support and maintenance.Qualification & Experience:

  • Matric
  • Wireless Technology experience – 2 years
  • Configuration and management of router – 2 years
  • Experience with Mikrotik routers and networking devices, and a generally strong grasp of routing and switching
  • Good problem – solving skill along with ability to work in pressurized environment
  • Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration
  • Customer care experience

Responsibilities:

  • Provide second line support via phone and email
  • Resolving queries via phone and email
  • Determine nature of faults and the steps required to rectify it
  • Resolving the job when normal service is resumed
  • Troubleshooting wireless equipment failover fault and amending if needed.
  • Troubleshooting of line faults
  • Receive, troubleshoot and resolve Tier 1 escalated queries
  • Escalate complex queries to Team leader or Tier 3
  • Provide customer support with common mid-level technical questions such as local systems set-up, local network issues, compliance with data standards and applying technical solutions to issues that have established resolution methods
  • Logging line or link faults with appropriate service providers
  • Monitoring of Network using PRTG and Dude
  • Supporting remote and local users with email and configurations
  • Develop wireless infrastructures and make recommendations on systems enhancements for optimizations
  • Dig deeper to find problem no more than 30 mins.
  • Ensuring that all clients are always updated on a day to day basis
  • Installing and configuring various network devices (Routers, switches, firewalls, VPN, phones)
  • Manage and maintain personal ticket queue
  • Assist with internal training in order to minimize skill gap between 1st and 2nd tier
  • Utilize and contribute to internal technical documentation and knowledgebase

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position