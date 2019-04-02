IT Specialist

Main Activities: (Uitenhage/East London)
Experience required:
Experience of supporting Windows client / server infrastructure
Experience of networking within a LAN / WAN environment (CISCO)
Experience of SQL management, queries and reporting
Experience of deploying and supporting EDI
Good communications skills with a can-do attitude
Experience of HTML / ASP scripting would be advantageous
Experience of SAP would be advantageous
3-5 years experience in Production/Manufacturing Environment
Management/leadership experience
Must be able to work independently & at the same time liaise with local and foreign support structures
Must be willing to do local business trips Uitenhage/East London & possibly abroad
Will suite an energetic individual