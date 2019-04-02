Jnr Java Developer

Our client is a leader in the IT industry and is looking to appoint Junior Java Developers to grow with them in their team.
To qualify for this amazing opportunity, you need to meet the following criteria:
Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
– Proven Java experience of at least 2 years of professional Java development experience.
– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.
– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
– Exposure to Enterprise development is an advantage.
– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage
Technical skills required:
You do not need of all these, but experience of training in some is important in this role:
Java
Basic JSE API (to v7)
GUI Development (Swing / SWT)
Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)
JDBC
J2EE
Servlets
JAXP / JAXB
Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)
EJB (MDBs)
JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)
JSP Custom Tags
JavaScript / AJAX
AOP
Caching mechanisms (ehCache)
Frameworks
Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)
Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)
ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)
XML
Core Concepts
DTD/XSD
XSL (XSL:FO)
Databases
Core RDBMS Concepts
Oracle
DB/2
SQL
App Design
OOA/D
Design Patterns (GoF)
Enterprise Patterns
Application Architecture
Technical Architecture
O/S
Windows – Desktop & server
Linux
App Servers
Tomcat
Websphere (including Admin)
Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)
General Dev.
Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)
Maven
Retail Business Domain Knowledge
Scripting
Python / Jython
Shell Scripting
Process
Agile – SCRUM
TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example
Distributor Source Management Processes
Certifications
Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer
Oracle Java Professional Programmer