Jnr Java Developer

Our client is a leader in the IT industry and is looking to appoint Junior Java Developers to grow with them in their team.

To qualify for this amazing opportunity, you need to meet the following criteria:

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 2 years of professional Java development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is an advantage.

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Technical skills required:

You do not need of all these, but experience of training in some is important in this role:

Java

Basic JSE API (to v7)

GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)

JDBC

J2EE

Servlets

JAXP / JAXB

Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

EJB (MDBs)

JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)

JSP Custom Tags

JavaScript / AJAX

AOP

Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks

Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)

Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)

ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML

Core Concepts

DTD/XSD

XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases

Core RDBMS Concepts

Oracle

DB/2

SQL

App Design

OOA/D

Design Patterns (GoF)

Enterprise Patterns

Application Architecture

Technical Architecture

O/S

Windows – Desktop & server

Linux

App Servers

Tomcat

Websphere (including Admin)

Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.

Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)

Maven

Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting

Python / Jython

Shell Scripting

Process

Agile – SCRUM

TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

Oracle Java Professional Programmer

