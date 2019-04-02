Reporting Software Developer

Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role:

Our client is looking for a skilled Reporting Software Developer that has experience in developing and maintaining SSRS reports and stored procedures.Our client is looking for somebody that takes pride in writing awesome, well-designed, simple solutions, following best practices that make their code reusable, robust, performant and easy to maintain.Â Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, testing and implementing SSRS reports and store procedures.

Maintaining and support existing reports and stored procedures.

Performing 3rd line support and technical problem resolution and ensure that incidents are either resolved or communicated within the set SLAs.

Timeously escalate issues, where necessary, to the Product Owner or Service Delivery Manager.

Adhering to architectural framework, standards and best practice.

Programing well-designed, testable, efficient code.

Delivering according to estimates and with high quality.

Performing code reviews.

Providing development and technical support for 3rd party products.

Participating in agile process and ceremonies.

Adhering to our clientâ€™s Change Management process.

Skills and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

Minimum of 2 yearsâ€™ proven relevant work experience.

Strong SQL Server development skills.

Experience in Agile development environment preferred.

Business knowledge of Investment Administration or experience in the financial industry advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

