Reporting Software Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.
Role:
Our client is looking for a skilled Reporting Software Developer that has experience in developing and maintaining SSRS reports and stored procedures.Our client is looking for somebody that takes pride in writing awesome, well-designed, simple solutions, following best practices that make their code reusable, robust, performant and easy to maintain.Â Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, testing and implementing SSRS reports and store procedures.
- Maintaining and support existing reports and stored procedures.
- Performing 3rd line support and technical problem resolution and ensure that incidents are either resolved or communicated within the set SLAs.
- Timeously escalate issues, where necessary, to the Product Owner or Service Delivery Manager.
- Adhering to architectural framework, standards and best practice.
- Programing well-designed, testable, efficient code.
- Delivering according to estimates and with high quality.
- Performing code reviews.
- Providing development and technical support for 3rd party products.
- Participating in agile process and ceremonies.
- Adhering to our clientâ€™s Change Management process.
Skills and Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.
- Minimum of 2 yearsâ€™ proven relevant work experience.
- Strong SQL Server development skills.
- Experience in Agile development environment preferred.
- Business knowledge of Investment Administration or experience in the financial industry advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)