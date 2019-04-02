Reporting Software Developer

Apr 2, 2019

Reporting Software Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role:

Our client is looking for a skilled Reporting Software Developer that has experience in developing and maintaining SSRS reports and stored procedures.Our client is looking for somebody that takes pride in writing awesome, well-designed, simple solutions, following best practices that make their code reusable, robust, performant and easy to maintain.Â Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, testing and implementing SSRS reports and store procedures.
  • Maintaining and support existing reports and stored procedures.
  • Performing 3rd line support and technical problem resolution and ensure that incidents are either resolved or communicated within the set SLAs.
  • Timeously escalate issues, where necessary, to the Product Owner or Service Delivery Manager.
  • Adhering to architectural framework, standards and best practice.
  • Programing well-designed, testable, efficient code.
  • Delivering according to estimates and with high quality.
  • Performing code reviews.
  • Providing development and technical support for 3rd party products.
  • Participating in agile process and ceremonies.
  • Adhering to our clientâ€™s Change Management process.

Skills and Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.
  • Minimum of 2 yearsâ€™ proven relevant work experience.
  • Strong SQL Server development skills.
  • Experience in Agile development environment preferred.
  • Business knowledge of Investment Administration or experience in the financial industry advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position