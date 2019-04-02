ENVIRONMENT: A global fund adviser in Cape Town seeks a highly technical Systems Developer (C#.Net) to join its team. Your core role will be to support, enhance and design the existing internal web-based system. It would entail getting the system live with the current requirements and then further enhance it. You will require the following tech stack: Back end: .NET 4.5.2 – C#, Entity Framework, SQL Server, Azure Cloud Services, etc., Frond end tools: CSHTML, JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, CSS, Bootstrap, advanced SQL, knowledge of financial services & be able to gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs. DUTIES: Reporting to the Ops Manager – Support and develop current company site.

Keep the code base and architecture current with developing trends.

Continuously optimise modules to make them more efficient.

Work in an Agile environment.

Code documentation.

Backups and source code repositories.

Maintain development environments. REQUIREMENTS: Tech Stack – Back end: .NET 4.5.2 – C#

Entity Framework

SQL Server

Azure Cloud Services (e.g. File Storage)

Dropbox API

Code First – Migrations Front end: CSHTML

JavaScript

jQuery

TypeScript

CSS

Bootstrap Additional – Advanced