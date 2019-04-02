Systems Developer (C#.Net)

Apr 2, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A global fund adviser in Cape Town seeks a highly technical Systems Developer (C#.Net) to join its team. Your core role will be to support, enhance and design the existing internal web-based system. It would entail getting the system live with the current requirements and then further enhance it. You will require the following tech stack: Back end: .NET 4.5.2 – C#, Entity Framework, SQL Server, Azure Cloud Services, etc., Frond end tools: CSHTML, JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, CSS, Bootstrap, advanced SQL, knowledge of financial services & be able to gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs.

DUTIES:

Reporting to the Ops Manager –

  • Support and develop current company site.
  • Keep the code base and architecture current with developing trends.
  • Continuously optimise modules to make them more efficient.
  • Work in an Agile environment.
  • Code documentation.
  • Backups and source code repositories.
  • Maintain development environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack –

Back end:

  • .NET 4.5.2 – C#
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL Server
  • Azure Cloud Services (e.g. File Storage)
  • Dropbox API
  • Code First – Migrations

Front end:

  • CSHTML
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • TypeScript
  • CSS
  • Bootstrap

Additional –

  • Advanced

Learn more/Apply for this position