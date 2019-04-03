Axiz scoops Distributor of the Year awards

Kathy Gibson reports – Axiz has swept the boards in the annual Channelwise Awards, scooping seven out of nine category awards as well as the top Distributor of the Year title.

Resellers named Axiz their favourite distributor in the following categories: servers (with 30% of the total vote) , storage (25%), networking (24%), end user devices (30%), software (30%), components and accessories (21,7%), cloud computing (31%).

Tarsus Technologies took the Distributor of the Year Award for printers, peripherals and consumables, with 23% of the total vote.

The consumer electronics Distributor of the Year was Pinnacle, with 20% of the votes.

A massive 25,9% of resellers voted for Axiz as Distributor of the Year in the 2018 Channelwise Awards.

The annual Channelwise Awards, now in their eighth year, have established themselves as South Africa’s leading barometer on exactly how resellers view and collaborate with their various distributor partners and vendors.

With independently-verified and audited results, the awards have also become a trusted indicator of just which distributors are best matching their channel partners’ expectations and meeting their requirements in terms of key criteria including, but not restricted to, logistics, credit availability, ease of doing business and specific programmes aimed at making their lives just that little bit easier.