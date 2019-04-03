BI/DW Developer

BI/DW DeveloperKEY RESPONSIBILITIES
– Data modelling
– Data Warehouse design and implementation
– Requirements gathering
– Documentation
– Design and implement complex ETL packages
– Participate in design and code reviews
– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems
QUALIFICATIONS
– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)
– Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
– Minimum 5 years data warehousing experience
– Data modelling experience
– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.
– Knowledge of Big data concepts
– Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehousing
– Consolidation of data
– Expert knowledge in ETL tools e.g. Data stage or SSIS
– Knowledge of Cube technologies
– Batch processing patterns
– Real time data warehousing patterns
TECHNICALEssential Competencies
– Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server DB
– Data Stage or SSIS
– Data Modelling Tools