BI/DW Developer

BI/DW DeveloperKEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Data modelling

– Data Warehouse design and implementation

– Requirements gathering

– Documentation

– Design and implement complex ETL packages

– Participate in design and code reviews

– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems

QUALIFICATIONS

– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

– Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

– Minimum 5 years data warehousing experience

– Data modelling experience

– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.

– Knowledge of Big data concepts

– Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehousing

– Consolidation of data

– Expert knowledge in ETL tools e.g. Data stage or SSIS

– Knowledge of Cube technologies

– Batch processing patterns

– Real time data warehousing patterns

TECHNICALEssential Competencies

– Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server DB

– Data Stage or SSIS

– Data Modelling Tools

