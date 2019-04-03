ICT body condemns xenophobic attacks

The ICT SMME Chamber has condemned attacks on foreign nationals in Durban and some other parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province in the past few days.

“Tt is most unfortunate that these attacks happened just a few days after our men in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), SA emergency personnel, NGOs like the Gift of Givers and other South African nationals had done, and are still doing, a sterling job in helping those who had been trapped by the ravages of the Idai storms that wreaked havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi,” the Chamber states.

“Our men and women had rescued and provided medical and other assistance to residents, including vulnerable women and children, who are victims of these devastating storms.”

It goes on to say that the chamber advocates against populism, Afrophobia and all acts of xenophobia. “We are strongly in favour of an inclusive economy, including intergrating the South African economy to those of its neighbours in the region and in the continent of Africa.”

The ICT sector in particular and the economy in general will be the biggest losers due to these acts of xenophobia, the chamber adds.

“The Fourth Industrial revolution compels us all to act and think in global terms and many of our ICT professionals and entreprenuers are doing business and/or are in partnerships with their peers in the African continent.

“These xenophobic incidents place at risk many South African nationals and officials who are working in or doing business in our neighbouring and African countries.

“We join President Cyril Ramaophosa in condemning these attacks and we are in full support our government’s efforts aimed at putting to an end to these attacks.”