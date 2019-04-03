MS Dynamics 365 Software Programmer

MS Dynamics 365/CRM software programmer, Cape Town, Up to R80k CTC PM
Great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package!
My client is based in Cape Town and are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM/D365 programmer to become a key figure within their team.
The right candidate will have:
– Experience in Dynamics CRM
– Dynamics CRM experience (contact number) and D365
– C#/.NET development experience and JavaScript
– Experience with Plugin Development
Do not miss out on this excellent opportunity! Send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number) to discuss in complete confidence today.