.NET/Azure Developer – Bellville

Job Type: .NET/Azure Developer

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A growing IT software company that helps orgainsations creating internal and external documentation and critical business software more effectively are seeking a .NET/Azure Developer to be a part of there easy going team, after securing a project from international clients.

As an .NET/Azure our role will include

Develop software and applications

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Collobrating with design team

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

Maintaining and going through exisiting platforms

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

ORM

Working in a scrum environment

Disciplined self-starter

Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

Flexible working scheme

No dress code

Recruitment commission

Flexible working hours.

Work from home days!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

