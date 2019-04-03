.NET/Azure Developer – Bellville

Job Type: .NET/Azure Developer
Location: Cape Town, Bellville
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
A growing IT software company that helps orgainsations creating internal and external documentation and critical business software more effectively are seeking a .NET/Azure Developer to be a part of there easy going team, after securing a project from international clients.
As an .NET/Azure our role will include
- Develop software and applications
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Collobrating with design team
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
- Maintaining and going through exisiting platforms
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- ORM
- Working in a scrum environment
- Disciplined self-starter
- Analytical way of thinking
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- No dress code
- Recruitment commission
- Flexible working hours.
- Work from home days!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
