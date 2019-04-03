.NET/Azure Developer – Bellville

Apr 3, 2019

Job Type: .NET/Azure Developer

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

A growing IT software company that helps orgainsations creating internal and external documentation and critical business software more effectively are seeking a .NET/Azure Developer to be a part of there easy going team, after securing a project from international clients.

As an .NET/Azure our role will include

  • Develop software and applications
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Collobrating with design team
  • Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
  • Maintaining and going through exisiting platforms

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script
  • ORM
  • Working in a scrum environment
  • Disciplined self-starter
  • Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

  • Flexible working scheme
  • No dress code
  • Recruitment commission
  • Flexible working hours.
  • Work from home days!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

I look forward to speaking!

