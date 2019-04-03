Technical Business Analyst

Our client requires a Senior Business Analyst on a contract basis to help define and enable business change and deliver solutions that focus on effeciency and deliver value

– Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement

– Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to operational improvement initiatives.

– Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

– Collaborate with developers to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems

– Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency

– Building relationships with all key stakeholders

Qualification and Experience

– Tertiary degree prefered

– Qualification in Business Analysis

– min 5 years Business Analysis experience

– experience with rational databases such as SQL and DB2

– Application design

– undestanding of SLDC and methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban etc

