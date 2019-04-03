Technical Business Analyst

Our client requires a Senior Business Analyst on a contract basis to help define and enable business change and deliver solutions that focus on effeciency and deliver value
– Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement
– Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to operational improvement initiatives.
– Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
– Collaborate with developers to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems
– Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency
– Building relationships with all key stakeholders
Qualification and Experience
– Tertiary degree prefered
– Qualification in Business Analysis
– min 5 years Business Analysis experience
– experience with rational databases such as SQL and DB2
– Application design
– undestanding of SLDC and methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban etc