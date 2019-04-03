Trend Micro, Luxoft partner to secure vehicles, mobility services

Trend Micro has announced a strategic partnership with digital strategy and engineering firm Luxoft Holding to jointly introduce and deploy the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), a cybersecurity solution designed to detect, mitigate and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars.

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving. In fact, Gartner estimates that by 2025 more than 1,1-billion connected consumer and commercial vehicles will be on the roads. Connected cars and mobility services offer a wealth of new opportunities, but with the introduction of always-on connectivity and on-demand services, new cybersecurity threats leave carmakers vulnerable to attack.

Trend Micro continues to see increased interest from cybercriminals in attacking connected devices – and cars will be no exception.

“We’re delighted to be joining forces with Luxoft to tackle the growing challenge of securing connected cars,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at Trend Micro. “Connected devices of all kinds must be secured from the beginning, and this solution will allow car makers to build in the necessary mitigations to block cyber threats. By combining Luxoft’s automotive capabilities and expertise with Trend Micro’s leading expertise in cyber security, we will be able to tackle the new challenges brought by the digitalisation of in-car systems.”

The upcoming IDPS solution developed specifically for cars, will be enhanced with machine learning techniques to identify anomalies in communication, behaviour and the state of components. The machine learning will be fed by data collected from advanced detection mechanisms from the in-car technology. In addition, the solution will provide car manufacturers’ insights from Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence, with information on threats, vulnerabilities and remediation from the company’s expansive global data set. The IDPS will include a data collection and detection engine, offering another level of protection against intrusion for in-car systems.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a massive technological transformation in connectivity and connected mobility. As a result, the risk of a cyberattack on a vehicle that’s connected to a cloud or mobility services platform is a major concern,” says Alwin Bakkenes, executive vice-president: Automotive at Luxoft. “Our partnership with Trend Micro will provide a comprehensive cyber security solution for connected cars and mobility use cases, keeping vehicles safe and protected, while enabling for trusted and secured mobility in the connected car.”

Key features of the IDPS solution include:

* Securing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, both physical and remote

* Protecting cloud and mobility services, including over-the-air updates and asset management

* Establishing secure operation of car components, like Electronic Control Units (ECUs), actuators, sensors, etc.

* Providing sustainable cybersecurity protection level via continuous threat research and proactive control mechanisms.