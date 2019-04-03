Web Developer

About the Company

Our client is an exciting, fast-growing and established cloud IT business based in Reading. Focused on backup, storage and archiving since 1998 and at the forefront of cloud services since 2005 they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage provider and now has over 10,000 end user customers and more than 140 channel partners.

On the back of a run of record sales years (with a current year-on-year growth of over 30%) and the continued growth of the cloud industry, we are looking for a Web Developer.

If you have a passion for Web Development and are looking for a career within a fast-paced, energetic and fun environment, then this is the opportunity for you.

Objective

– You will be working as part of Development team to develop and maintain the user interface of our data management software in Angular 6+.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

– Develop and maintain the software, in particular the web front-end for our data management software.

– Improve general code quality (testability, performance, resource usage).

– Produce design specifications and implement (code) design according to best practices and software coding standards.

– Work closely with team members and the Product team to make sure delivery schedules are met.

– Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths.

– Provide ongoing support throughout the lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated) to all departments and customers as and when required.

– Where applicable, assist junior developers with technical issues, coding and software engineering standards.

Skills and Knowledge

Required:

– 5+ years developing front-end websites and web applications with CSS3+ and JavaScript

– Must have written code for several different projects and been involved in these projects from design to commercial implementation (including ongoing maintenance)

– Ability to identify potential performance and security problems when developing front-end solutions

– Ability to think outside the box to solve problems

– Experience with test-driven development

– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate with people at all levels

Advantageous:

– Experience in Angular 2+

– Knowledge of Git, HTTP and REST

– Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or other cloud services

– C# or Java experience

– SQL experience

Personal attributes:

– Proven analytical and problem-solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position