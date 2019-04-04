Donny Cates confirmed for Comic Con Africa

Leading comic book writer, Donny Cates, will be a guest at this year’s Comic Con Africa to be held in September.

Event organisers Reed Exhibition Africa and ReedPOP say Cates is best known for Thanos, Doctor Strange, Damnation, God Country, Buzzkill, The Ghost Fleet, The Paybacks, Interceptor, Star Trek, and Atomahawk. He is also currently working on titles such as Venom, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Death of the Inhumans, Redneck, Guardians of the Galaxy and Babyteeth.

Cates joins other prominent comic book writer and artist, Will Sliney, who is best known for his work on Marvel comics such as Spider-Man and Star Wars. Some of the other titles he has drawn include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man 2099, Superior Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-man and Fearless Defenders.

Also appearing at Comic Con Africa is cosplayer model, actress and producer LeeAnna Vamp. Some of her own projects include the frightfully fun show for all ages! The Fiends present Best Fiends Forever, Let’s Get Spooky Podcast to name a few. Vamp is also a paranormal investigator, delving into the spiritual world in her own ghost hunting travel show called Ghosted. She was also a judge on SyFy’s Cosplay Melee which features some of the world’s most innovative cosplayers as they transform themselves into sensational creations. Vamp will also be one of the judges of the Comic Con Africa Championship of Cosplay which will be held at this year’s event.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 21 to 24 September 2019 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.