Professionalism and ethics now vital in ICT

ICTs are now at the heart of the world’s enterprises, utilities and public sector organisations, and their failure impacts the lives of millions. So it has become more important than ever before to ensure professionalism, competence and suitable qualifications in the ICT sector, says The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

IITPSA CEO Tony Parry says ICT mismanagement or failure can cause chaos impacting economies, businesses and daily life. “Whether it is manipulating tenders, falsifying diesel emissions, changing flight control processes or failing to monitor routine maintenance in power generation, failure to follow the standards of ethical behaviour can negatively impact the lives of thousands, if not millions, of people,” he says.

IIITPSA notes with grave concern the high incidence of alleged unethical and potentially criminal conduct among some IT practitioners and companies revealed in the recent wave of revelations about corruption in the energy sector. IITPSA said it looked forward to the outcome of a thorough investigation into the various allegations as a matter of urgency.

“Self-serving and unethical actions by professionals, vendors or resellers can have far-reaching effects for the entire sector and the country as a whole. Professionals working in the sector carry a grave responsibility to act ethically and professionally,” Parry says.

For over 60 years, IITPSA has stood for the highest standards of practice in the information technology field and has been involved with the International Professional Practice Partnership (IP3) from inception, first on the initial task force, and then as a board member. IP3 drives the iDOCED (IFIP Duty of Care in Everything Digital) initiative. Members of IITPSA agree to be bound by the Institute’s Codes of Conduct and Practice and to be accountable to their employers and clients for their behaviour.

Parry emphasises that, together with its fellow international associations in IP3, IITPSA is “partnering for trust in digital” to advance professionalism as the world transitions into an ever more technology-driven environment – the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution. “Practitioners must be appropriately skilled, certified for competence and investing in their future capabilities,” he adds, underlining the IITPSA roles in supporting career development and professional practice among its members,” Parry says.