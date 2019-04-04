Project Manager CT

Cape Town Turnkey Design and BuildAn exciting opportunity exists for a Project Manager with 3 years of project management experience within the Commercial Office Space Turnkey Design and Build sector. Experience in client relations, management and day-to-day operational skills.Knowledge and SkillsRisk management knowledgeCost management knowledgeHigh level of project management knowledgeConstruction documentation knowledgeHealth & Safety KnowledgeRole ReponsibilitiesThe focus of this role is to effectively oversee and manage a project.The PM is responsible for the high-level planning of the project and is required to have an understanding and an ability to work towards budgets and timelines.The PM is required to complete all projects on time and in budgetCertificate in Project Management or Higher requiredFor a full Job Listing or to apply, please contact Angela- (contact number)- email- (email address)

