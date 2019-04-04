Senior Business Analyst

Datonomy Solutions is looking for an Business Analyst with the following:

– Financial services experience

– Experience in the servicing related processes

– Experience in money related transactions (e.g. disinvestments)

– Experience in Investment & Income products

– FTI qualification

– Experience working in large scale transformation programmes (preferable)

MAIN PURPOSE

We are looking for Senior Business Analysts to join our team. The ideal candidate should have experience in the Investment and Insurance industry with special focus on Investments and Savings products as well as have Fund Management and Accounting experience. The role entails eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements. The role acts as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the solution team.

JOB OBJECTIVES

(1)Information Seeking and Analysis – 20%

– Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies

– Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

– Requirement elicitation:

– Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

– Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

– Propose and document process improvements where appropriate.

– Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

– Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application

(2) Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing – 10%

– Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:

– Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions.

– Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design.

– Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practise in the industry) that are presented.

– Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions.

– Gain support from others and/or convince others to advance objectives of the organisation.

(3) Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line 20%

– To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

– Foster a partnership between business stakeholders and the solution team.

– Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business User informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated).

– Oversee solution assessment and validation.

– Identify cultural, business and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

– To train business users:

– Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

– To continuously support the business environment:

– Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends and developments in the technology field

(4) Theoretical knowledge and application – 40%

– Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

– Provide input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

– Apply appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business requirements.

– Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification.

– Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements.

– Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing.

– Produce specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools.

– Understand, document and escalate project risks.

– Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

(5) Time Management – 10%

– To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.

– Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work.

– Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project.

– Plan and organise own work and deliver on promises.

– Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organisation objectives.

