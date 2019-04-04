Senior CMS Web Developer

We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions of clients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for a Senior Web Developer (CMS) to join their team.

Reporting to the Team Lead, you will form a vital part of a team of Web Developers who are responsible for creating responsive websites that facilitates a great user experience. You should be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other Developers.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

Primary Duties

– Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required

– Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

– Some level of back-end development will be required

– Proposing website solutions as required

– Coding and testing of mailers to best practice standards

– Working with Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines

– Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands

– Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements

Support to Team

– Transfer of business and technical knowledge to the greater Team

– Technical guidance and mentoring of Developers

Support to Technical Lead and Software Development Manager

– Assist in enforcing Agile and Scrum methodology in the teams

– Assist in code reviews

– Assist in coordinating Pair Programming

– Assist in implementation of best practices, coding standards and relevant methodologies

Requirements

– A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

– Relevant degree/ diploma

– Experience in working with agile Teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

– Experience in internet technology and web development

– Technical CMS experience – Kentico, WordPress, Umbraco

– Responsive Design Principles

– Proven experience in coding

– Willing to research, learn and apply new technologies and languages

– Knowledge of OO, development methodologies and patterns

– Knowledge of MS SQL Server

– Software: XML / JSON, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, Stored Procedures, Visual Studio

– Be able to work alongside Backend Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

– Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

– Development experience in Microsoft technologies advantageous

– Multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages advantageous

– Advantageous Software: ASP.NET, MVC and C#, JavaScript Frameworks, i.e. Angular, Front-End Frameworks, HTML5, SASS / LESS, TypeScript, TFS / Git, MongoDB

