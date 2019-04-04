Web Developer (CMS)

We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions of clients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for an Intermediate (CMS) Web Developer to join their team.

Reporting to the Team Lead, you will form a vital part of a team of Web Developers who are responsible for creating responsive fluid websites that facilitates a great user experience.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

– Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required

– Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

– Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components

– Research and develop new technologies

– Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system

– Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues

– Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met

– Proposing website solutions as required

– Part take in code reviews

– Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands

Requirements

– A minimum of 3 years web development experience

– Relevant degree/ diploma

– Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

– Experience in internet technology and web development

– Technical CMS experience – Kentico, WordPress, Umbraco

– Responsive Design Principles

– Proven experience in coding

– Willing to research, learn and apply new technologies and languages

– Knowledge of OO, development methodologies and patterns

– Knowledge of MS SQL Server

– Software: XML / JSON, HTML,CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, Stored Procedures, Visual Studio

– Be able to work alongside Backend Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

– Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

– Advantageous Software: ASP.NET,MVC and C#, JavaScript Frameworks ,preferably Angular.JS / Angular 5, Frontend Frameworks, HTML5, SASS / LESS, Typescript, Visual Studio, TFS / Git, MongoDB

– Multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages advantageous

– Development experience in Microsoft technologies advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position