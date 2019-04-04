WordPress Web Developer

Our client, a multi award winning company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, offers various hosting solutions to over 40,000 customers.

Voted on more than one occasion as a Best Employer in South Africa, our clients is both customer and employee centric, priding themselves on operating with integrity and delivering on promises.

Rapidly expanding they are looking for a WordPress Web Developer.

Our client is passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and aim to build lasting solutions using agile principles and the latest technology available. They work together in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own part of our clients ecosystem and require commitment to and understanding of the Agile (Scrum) development philosophy.

You will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of our WordPress websites, maintaining maximum uptime, and ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

You have a passion for:

– Everything WordPress

– Technology to serve operational and client requirements

– Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

– Optimal systems and simple procedures

– Agile development and a self-organising team environment

– Sharing ideas and innovation

Responsibilities

– In collaboration with the Brand Manager and stakeholders, maintain and improve our client’s WordPress websites, providing application support for the WordPress core, themes and our plugins codebase

– Standardise and maintain the WordPress codebase and repository for our client’s WordPress websites

– Ensure high-performance and availability, managing all technical aspects of the WordPress CMS

– Create and maintain an optimal deployment workflow in collaboration with the software development team to deliver innovative, robust solutions

– Participate in all aspects of the software development process

– Designing and implementing new features and functionality

Essential Criteria:

– A high level of proficiency in the following

– WordPress coding standards, approaches, and common APIs, including maintaining WordPress themes and plugins

– Developing custom integrations, plugins, and Gutenberg blocks for WordPress sites

– Writing efficient, testable PHP code

– HTML5, CSS3/SCSS/SASS, SEO, JavaScript, PHP, MyAdmin, Git

– Advanced SQL knowledge, including creating, maintaining and improving query performance

– Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

– Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

– Object oriented development

– BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of WordPress and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification

In return for your expertise they offer free web hosting, a fantastic office environment, 18 days paid leave, life insurance disability cover, funeral benefits, a retirement plan and medical aid. In addition you’ll enjoy flexible working hours, and 4 months maternity leave.

Learn more/Apply for this position