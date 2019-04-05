Fidelity ADT embraces geospatial intelligence

Fidelity ADT has partnered with mapIT (previously TomTom South Africa) for the provision of geospatially enriched on-board devices for its fleet of close to 1 000 reaction service vehicles.

The technology will improve customer service and mitigate safety risks to customers and staff alike.

Geospatial intelligence is a rapidly growing sector and can make a significant impact in service delivery.

Fidelity ADT confirmed that it had surveyed multiple alternatives before electing to partner with mapIT.

Wahl Bartmann, group CEO of Fidelity Security Group, comments: “We felt the mapIT solution with its ruggedised hardware and rich geospatial functionality was sufficiently flexibility to integrate the mapping technology into our business operations to improve efficiencies and keep us as the front-runner in the security solutions market.”

The intelligent mapping solution, which comes standard with on-board maps and live traffic feeds, enables faster routes to destination. In addition, security and reaction officers will have advanced warning if there are traffic delays en-route to their customers. This is key as in all cases – Fidelity ADT operates in scenarios where time is of the essence.

Etienne Louw, commercial director of mapIT, concludes: “We are proud to be the intelligent mapping solutions partner to Fidelity ADT and humbled to be able to make a difference to ordinary citizens lives by enabling the company to react more swiftly to their calls for assistance.”