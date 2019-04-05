IFS recognised as SaaS, EAM leader

Global enterprise applications company IFS has extended capabilities for enterprise asset management (EAM) and been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment.

With its beginnings in EAM solutions over 35 years ago, IFS has evolved its robust offering to serve industries including aerospace & defence, energy, utilities, oil & gas and mining.

After a thorough evaluation of IFS’s strategies and capabilities, the IDC MarketScape has positioned the company in the Leaders Category in this report for SaaS and cloud-enabled asset-intensive EAM applications. The research study notes the following strengths in IFS’s suite of technology:

* Project and asset life cycle: IFS’s EAM software includes deep functionality for managing the whole project and asset life cycle, with an advanced dynamic scheduling and optimisation engine plus a mobile solution.

* Full enterprise functionality: IFS offers a full enterprise offer for asset management including integrated finance, supply chain, HR, manufacturing, project, quality, HSE, and service management features and functions.

* Deep expertise in aviation: IFS Maintenix Fleet Planner helps planners more effectively generate long-range plans for heavy maintenance activities, allowing them to choose the best plan to maximise aircraft availability, including the ability to run “what if” analysis and compare plans.

“We are enormously proud of being positioned as a Leader in this report, which I believe is a testament to our tireless efforts to always improve and challenge the norms,” IFS Chief Product Officer Christian Pedersen said. “The asset-intensive industries that we serve are among the most heavily regulated and stringently monitored in the world, which means that digital transformation and disruptive technologies must be deployed with a steady hand, always guided by customer feedback and deep industry expertise. The recognition from the IDC MarketScape energises us in our work to develop solutions that lead the way in defining the future of asset management.”