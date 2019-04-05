Newly-ndependent SUSE positioned to deliver open innovation

The newly independent, standalone SUSE is proving to the market it is prepared better than ever before to focus on customer needs and deliver the right technology, support and services to help them navigate the business demands surrounding their own digital transformations.

SUSE is showing customers how to create solutions that make sense for their businesses as they tap into an extensive open source-based ecosystem that gives them greater freedom and flexibility to enable their digital transformation.

“As exciting as SUSE’s growth and innovation has been over the past several years, we are just getting started,” says Nils Brauckmann, CEO of SUSE. “SUSE is better positioned to bring more innovation to customers and partners faster through both organic growth and acquisitions, keeping us on track to provide them with the open solutions that keep them ahead with their own customers in their own markets. We continue to adapt so our customers and partners can succeed.”

SUSE’s business momentum can be seen in its recent growth and related expansion. Revenue grew approximately 15% in fiscal year 2018, and the business is about to surpass the $400 million revenue mark for the first time. All regions of the world saw revenue growth in the past year.

SUSE continues to invest heavily in people, with most growth happening in engineering followed by sales and services. More than 300 people were added in the past 12 months, with SUSE staff now approaching 1 750 globally. SUSE continues to be an international organisation with employees in 34 countries representing 75 different nationalities.

Jay Lyman, 451 Research principal analyst, says “SUSE’s independence should allow the company to maintain its strength in the operating system market (where its Linux is a leading option) while also investing dynamically in additional, emerging markets such as cloud native and DevOps. While SUSE benefited from the investments made by its previous parent companies, it is now better positioned to move beyond past successes and markets to capitalize on new opportunities.”

Enterprises today continue to drive demand for cloud and data center solutions along with their growing need for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, application delivery, containerization and microservices. SUSE’s open approach enables digital transformation on a customer’s own terms.

In other news at SUSECON, SUSE is delivering new hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities and application delivery innovations that help customers transform their digital infrastructures in their own way, as quickly as they need to.

* SUSE Cloud Application Platform 1.4 will be available this month, and it is the first software distribution to introduce a Cloud Foundry Application Runtime in an entirely Kubernetes-native architecture.

* SUSE is now a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider to provide exceptional support and service to enterprises using SUSE Cloud Application Platform and SUSE CaaS Platform application delivery solutions.

* In partner news, SUSE announced the availability of the first enterprise Linux image for SAP HANA Large Instances on Microsoft Azure. The SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications image on Azure provides an improved customer experience by offering consistent build and management capabilities on Azure.

* SUSE’s latest enterprise-ready OpenStack Cloud platform will also be available in April as SUSE OpenStack Cloud 9. Based on OpenStack Rocky, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 9 is the first release to integrate the best of SUSE OpenStack Cloud and HPE OpenStack technology into one, single-branded release.

* SUSE unveiled support for 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly code named “Cascade Lake,” following on the heels of becoming the first enterprise Linux optimised for Intel Optane DC persistent memory with SAP HANA workloads earlier this year.