Programmer III (Front-end Development)

The Role:

Our Client looking for a senior Front-end Developer to join our IT Innovation team. You will be

responsible for building the ??client-side?? of our applications. You should be able to translate our

company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.

Responsibilities include translation of the UI / UX design wireframes to actual code, which will

produce visual elements of the application. You will bridge the gap between graphical design and

technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides, and defining how the application

looks, as well as how it works.

If you??re interested in creating a user-friendly environment by writing code and moving forward in

your career, then this job is for you. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious

about new digital technologies, and aspires to combine usability with visual design.

Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our

company, ensuring great user experience.

Skills and Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential:

? Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar)

? Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

? Build and translate mock-ups and wireframes into front-end code (5 ?? 8 years)

? Front-end integration into microservices back-end (5 ?? 8 years)

? Experience API creation and RESTful services (5 ?? 8 years)

? GitHub (3+ years)

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Essential:

? Fundamentals of HTML5, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS (5+ years)

? Understanding of CSS pre-processors for instance Sass and LESS (5+ years)

? JavaScript frameworks for instance Ember, AngularJS, React (5+ years)

? Libraries for instance jQuery or Backbone.js (5+ years)

? Front-end (CSS) frameworks for instance Foundation or Bootstrap (5+ years)

? Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (5+ years)

Desirable:

? Understanding of React Native, Android Native, iOS Native and Flutter (3+ years)

? Any other front-end development framework skills would be advantageous

