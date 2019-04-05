Senior PHP Developer

DUTIES:
– You must be a self-starter and be able to build a system
– You will need to solve complex problems in backend code, keeping performance and scaling in mind.
REQUIREMENTS:
– National Diploma or degree would be advantageous but not a requirement
– 4-6 years+ experience in a PHP developer role.
– Be able to work in a variety of technologies, both front-end, backend, and easily pick up new technologies and languages.
– Research and present new ideas to the company.
– Be able to collaborate with your team and managers to ensure projects are delivered on time, to specification and are high quality.
– Have a sense of ownership and pride in your work and take responsibility for seeing it all the way through to production.
SKILLS:
– Must be familiar with the LAMP stack (i.e. Linux operating system, the Apache HTTP Server, the MySQL relational database management system, and the PHP programming language.)
– PHP and related technologies.
Advantageous:
– Native Android (Java)
– React-Native
PLEASE NOTE:
– South African Citizens only
– Own transport is a must
– Must be based or be able to travel to Southern Suburbs of Cape Town
Contact Details: (email address)