Senior PHP Developer

DUTIES:

– You must be a self-starter and be able to build a system

– You will need to solve complex problems in backend code, keeping performance and scaling in mind.

REQUIREMENTS:

– National Diploma or degree would be advantageous but not a requirement

– 4-6 years+ experience in a PHP developer role.

– Be able to work in a variety of technologies, both front-end, backend, and easily pick up new technologies and languages.

– Research and present new ideas to the company.

– Be able to collaborate with your team and managers to ensure projects are delivered on time, to specification and are high quality.

– Have a sense of ownership and pride in your work and take responsibility for seeing it all the way through to production.

SKILLS:

– Must be familiar with the LAMP stack (i.e. Linux operating system, the Apache HTTP Server, the MySQL relational database management system, and the PHP programming language.)

– PHP and related technologies.

Advantageous:

– Native Android (Java)

– React-Native

PLEASE NOTE:

– South African Citizens only

– Own transport is a must

– Must be based or be able to travel to Southern Suburbs of Cape Town

Contact Details: (email address)

