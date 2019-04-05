Senior WordPress developer

Apr 5, 2019

We are looking for a dynamic Front End Developer with exposure to JavaScript frameworks desired. Your role will include:

  • Work on the full life cycle development from start to finish
  • Advise on appropriate technologies and implement new features
  • Develop code libraries that can be used on multiple projects
  • Review code and design for projects for client meetings
  • Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale web solutions
  • Collaborate with the back end team, designers and PM’s

    Desirable Experience

  • Good knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SASS
  • Familiarity or understanding of JS frameworks is desirable (preferably Angular)
  • Understanding of best testing and debugging practices
  • Understanding of REST API development
  • Fantastic verbal and written communication skills

