Senior WordPress developer

We are looking for a dynamic Front End Developer with exposure to JavaScript frameworks desired. Your role will include:
- Work on the full life cycle development from start to finish
- Advise on appropriate technologies and implement new features
- Develop code libraries that can be used on multiple projects
- Review code and design for projects for client meetings
- Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale web solutions
- Collaborate with the back end team, designers and PM’s
Desirable Experience
- Good knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SASS
- Familiarity or understanding of JS frameworks is desirable (preferably Angular)
- Understanding of best testing and debugging practices
- Understanding of REST API development
- Fantastic verbal and written communication skills