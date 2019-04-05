Senior WordPress developer

We are looking for a dynamic Front End Developer with exposure to JavaScript frameworks desired. Your role will include:

Work on the full life cycle development from start to finish

Advise on appropriate technologies and implement new features

Develop code libraries that can be used on multiple projects

Review code and design for projects for client meetings

Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale web solutions

Collaborate with the back end team, designers and PM’s Desirable Experience

Good knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SASS

Familiarity or understanding of JS frameworks is desirable (preferably Angular)

Understanding of best testing and debugging practices

Understanding of REST API development

Fantastic verbal and written communication skills

