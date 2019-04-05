Test Analyst (Automation)

Test Analyst (Automation) (Parvana)About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Analysing test requirements and test scenarios.

Designing, coordinating and executing testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements.

Planning, scheduling and prioritising tests to meet development targets.

Preparing and maintaining test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data.

Designing automated scripts in line with the teamâ€™s agreed architectural requirements and standards.

Maintaining and enhancing manual and automated test case repository.

Moving manual regression test suite into automated test suites.

Manual and automated test execution depending on context of the project.

Providing test results and test status to relevant stakeholders.

Tracking and reporting on software defects.

Ensuring risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary.

Ensuring Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded.

Seeking to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments.

Skills and Experience:

Degree or diploma in IT.

ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous.

4 – 6 years testing experience.

Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies and frameworks.

Experience in an agile team and understand agile frameworks (Scrum).

Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills.

Technical/development background/understanding is required.

Proven track record working with .Net technologies (VB.Net, C# or Coded UI).

Experience working with webservices (SOAP / WSDL).

Experience working with SQL Server (development of stored-procedures, functions and triggers).

Experience working with Cloud platforms (AWS / Azure) and VMâ€™s (e.g. VMWare).

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

