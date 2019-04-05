Uber partners with Discovery for driver healthcare

Uber has partnered with Discovery to offer access to quality and affordable private healthcare cover for driver-partners and their families, on a voluntary basis. This new healthcare cover for driver-partners has been branded Driver Care and is powered by Discovery’s Primary Care Activate product.

This cover includes out-of-hospital care such as unlimited GP consultations, optometry benefits and cover for day-to-day prescription medicines, as well as access to emergency private healthcare services for traumatic events.

Uber’s Ro’i Ehrlich says: “We are working hard every day to find innovative solutions to make a difference in the lives of driver-partners. Partnerships such as these will ensure that they have access to affordable private healthcare services, as their health is a priority while they continue to grow their businesses.”

As part of the partnership, driver-partners will have access to a literacy programme which will be led by highly skilled consultants to provide education on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle while on the road. These sessions will be held at the various Uber Greenlight Hubs situated in all cities that Uber operates in across South Africa.

Should driver-partners decide to purchase Driver Care, they will be fully covered for the following healthcare services which will cost R216 for driver-partners and an additional prescribed amount for adult dependents and children under the age of 21.

“Discovery believes passionately in the value of affordable, quality primary care products which meet a very real need for families who are not able to afford medical scheme membership,” says head of Discovery Primary Care, Nonkululeko Pitje.