Veritas NetBackup available in IBM Marketplace

Veritas Technologies has announced that its flagship product, Veritas NetBackup, is now available in the IBM Marketplace, providing access to data backup and protection for IBM Cloud and Veritas customers.

Veritas’ industry-leading backup and recovery solutions help organizations of all sizes manage and protect data wherever it lives– in the hybrid cloud or on-premises. Designed for the unique challenges of the enterprise, NetBackup makes it easy for organisations to migrate and protect their data throughout its cloud journey.

Through this collaboration, IBM extends the reach of NetBackup through referral sales or through managed Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions on the IBM Marketplace.

“Veritas is committed to accelerating cloud adoption for organizations of all sizes. To achieve that goal, we have made it easier to migrate data to, from and within the hybrid cloud,” says David McMurdo, regional director: South Africa at Veritas. “Our presence in the IBM Marketplace now offers market leading, mission critical data storage and protection solutions for IBM and Veritas existing and new clients in all customer segments globally.”

As data continues to grow and become more fragmented across clouds and virtual environments, a unified data protection strategy is often the only way the IT organization can deliver required service levels while limiting cost and risk, regardless of where data lives. Best-in-class backup technology from Veritas, delivered with world-class managed services from IBM, provides organizations with the protection they need and enables organizations to reduce costs, minimize complexity and meet compliance requirements.

“Throughout our 10-year collaboration, Veritas and IBM have built data management and unified data protection solutions to help accelerate data transformation and migration, extend data protection to the cloud, and ensure availability for mission-critical applications for our customers,” McMurdo adds.

Enterprise solutions from Veritas and IBM are designed to deliver a consistent set of powerful tools across physical, virtual and cloud environments.