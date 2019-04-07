Software .NET Engineer – Claremont

Apr 7, 2019

Job Type: Software .NET Engineer

Location: Cape Town, Claremont

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

A company within in the retail sector based in Cape Town, are looking for a .NET Engineer that will be able to work areas such as Mobile, Web and Enterprise projects. This role will be based in Cape Town. You’ll be a part of the digital transformation that will be influencing both clients, customers and staff, and will enhace day to day business activites.

As a .NET Engineer, your role will include:

  • Working on the implementation of web and backend projects.
  • Maintenance, debugging and problem solving.
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager on the digital transformation process.
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • API
  • HTML
  • SQL Server
  • Java Script

Personal attributes required

  • Delivery focussed
  • Team player
  • Self-Starter
  • Good communicator

The position offers :

  • Flexible working scheme
  • Medical Aid + Pension
  • No dress code
  • Free parking
  • Business trips + Events!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

