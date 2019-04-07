Software .NET Engineer – Claremont

Job Type: Software .NET Engineer
A company within in the retail sector based in Cape Town, are looking for a .NET Engineer that will be able to work areas such as Mobile, Web and Enterprise projects. This role will be based in Cape Town. You’ll be a part of the digital transformation that will be influencing both clients, customers and staff, and will enhace day to day business activites.
As a .NET Engineer, your role will include:
- Working on the implementation of web and backend projects.
- Maintenance, debugging and problem solving.
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager on the digital transformation process.
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Enhance skills on technologies!
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- API
- HTML
- SQL Server
- Java Script
Personal attributes required
- Delivery focussed
- Team player
- Self-Starter
- Good communicator
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- Medical Aid + Pension
- No dress code
- Free parking
- Business trips + Events!
