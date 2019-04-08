BI Analyst

Apr 8, 2019

Qualifications & Experience:

  • 3 year Bachelors Degree / NQF level 7
  • IT Business Analysis
  • 5 + years Data Analysis

Job objectives:

  • Identify and examine business needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes
  • Act as a bridge between the business users and the IT development team
  • Conduct impact analysis to identify all affected interfaces by new systems or change to existing systems
  • Documents the underlying business architecture and conducts feasibility studies, business cases and risk assessments
  • Creates report specifications and functional requirements for new applications and major changes to existing applications
  • Test and validate solutions delivered by the technical team and provide input once the solution is ready for testing (user acceptance testing)
  • Resolve user queries timeously and effectively
  • Provide new insights to business on an adhoc basis

Knowledge:

  • SAP HR
  • General HR practices
  • Reporting / Data visualisation.

Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Business Analysis
  • Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position