BI Analyst

Qualifications & Experience:
- 3 year Bachelors Degree / NQF level 7
- IT Business Analysis
- 5 + years Data Analysis
Job objectives:
- Identify and examine business needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes
- Act as a bridge between the business users and the IT development team
- Conduct impact analysis to identify all affected interfaces by new systems or change to existing systems
- Documents the underlying business architecture and conducts feasibility studies, business cases and risk assessments
- Creates report specifications and functional requirements for new applications and major changes to existing applications
- Test and validate solutions delivered by the technical team and provide input once the solution is ready for testing (user acceptance testing)
- Resolve user queries timeously and effectively
- Provide new insights to business on an adhoc basis
Knowledge:
- SAP HR
- General HR practices
- Reporting / Data visualisation.
Skills:
- Analytical
- Business Analysis
- Project Management