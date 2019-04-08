BI Analyst

Position Purpose:Responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, and to ensure the delivery of quality Business Intelligence solutions in an effective and timeous manner. This role is ultimately responsible for translating business needs and requirements into technical implementation.Qualifications & Experience:

3 year Bachelors Degree / NQF level 7

IT Business Analysis

5 + years Data Analysis

Job objectives:

Identify and examine business needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes

Act as a bridge between the business users and the IT development team

Conduct impact analysis to identify all affected interfaces by new systems or change to existing systems

Documents the underlying business architecture and conducts feasibility studies, business cases and risk assessments

Creates report specifications and functional requirements for new applications and major changes to existing applications

Test and validate solutions delivered by the technical team and provide input once the solution is ready for testing (user acceptance testing)

Resolve user queries timeously and effectively

Provide new insights to business on an adhoc basis

Knowledge:

SAP HR

General HR practices

Reporting / Data visualisation.

Skills:

Analytical

Business Analysis

Project Management

Competencies:Supporting and Co-operating

Working with People

Adhering to Principles and Values

Interacting and Presenting

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Organising & Executing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Analysing and Interpreting

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating & Conceptualising

Creating and Innovating

Desirable:

Leading and Deciding:

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Adapting & Coping:

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Enterprising & Performing:

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

