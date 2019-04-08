Full Stack Software Developer – Bellville

Job Type: Full Stack Software Developer
Location: Cape Town, Bellville
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R55,000 p/m
A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.
The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.
As an Full Stack oftware Developer, your role will include
- .NET Framework as well C#
- Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
- Enhancing skills on technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- JavaScript
- HTML
- SQL Server
The position offers:
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!