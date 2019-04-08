Hands-on approach needed for STEAM subjects

According to The Future of Jobs and Skills report conducted by the World Economic Forum, the most in-demand occupations found today did not exist 10 or even five years ago. Furthermore, the pace of change is set to accelerate with the report estimating that 65% of children entering primary school today will end up working in completely new job types that currently don’t exist.

Although the world is bracing itself for the influx of jobs of the future as we usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, South African youth are still vulnerable in the labour market, with the youth unemployment rate among young people sitting at 38,2%, implying that more than one in every three young people in the labour force did not have a job in the first quarter of 2018, according to STATS SA.

The reality, however, is that youth unemployment is not unique to South Africa, it is a global phenomenon. The International Labour Organization (ILO) places the global number of unemployed youth, aged 15 to24, at 71-million as of 2017, with many of them facing long-term unemployment.

To circumvent these numbers and turn the tide of unemployment by creating employable youth – it is imperative that classrooms are redesigned to become conducive learning environments.

STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) enable the classroom environment to transform into an incubation hub where students’ minds are stimulated to think innovatively and critically, when tackling engineering or technological problems, through imaginative designs and creative approaches. However, the adoption of STEAM subjects by students isn’t without its fair share of challenges.

A new Confidence in Learning Poll, fielded by The Harris Poll on behalf of LEGO Education, highlights the lack of confidence exhibited by students in the classroom. The study found that students need a hands-on approach to learning in order to build confidence and improve educational outcomes that prepare them for the future.

The global survey found that 51% of students expressed nervousness when trying new subjects at school. Adding to that, an even lower number of students (17%), are confident when it comes to learning STEAM subjects. Anxiety and a lack of confidence are recognised as the key challenges, by 76% of teachers, hindering the learning process among their students.

When asked about viable solutions to this pressing challenge, 95% of teachers said that hands-on learning builds students’ confidence. 87% of students were in agreement, saying that learning through hands-on projects allows them to remember the topics for longer. An even higher percentage of students, 89%, said that hands-on classroom activities effectively helps them understand these new subjects better. As a result of this, 91% of teachers said that they would like to integrate more hands-on lessons in their classroom.

The survey is indicative of the importance of adopting a hands-on approach to learning, which ultimately leads to improved confidence when learning STEAM subjects.

Earlier this year, LEGO unveiled its new SPIKE Prime robotics kit- a whole new way of bringing STEAM subjects into the classroom. The new product is designed to help high school students (aged between 11-14 years of age) build their confidence in the classroom. By combining the physical and digital world through LEGO bricks, sensors, motors and an intelligent hub, students are able to build fun and engaging creations, and then use the SPIKE App to bring those creations to life through Scratch-based coding. Through this kit, teachers are able to introduce cross-lesson plans into the classrooms in a manner that is relatable to students.

In this environment, students are able to be active, collaborate with each other and build skills that will prepare them for the future.

South Africa, along with many other countries, faces a STEAM skills shortage. A shortage that impacts the overall success of the country’s future workforce.

When these students are immersed in a classroom that utilises hands-on tools, such as LEGO bricks and coding, their natural curiosity can be ignited, analytical capabilities sharpened, and their creativity unleashed. In doing so, they can succeed in their STEAM classes today and realise their full potential as digital citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

Given South Africa’s low unemployment rate, the adoption of STEAM subjects at high school level needs to be encouraged. In doing so, the youth can gain the necessary skillsets to become modern-day scientists, engineers and software developers, and even go on to become future drone pilots, IoT Architects and Virtual Reality Engineers.

Introducing tools, such as LEGO SPIKE Prime, into the classroom today, can effectively counter the effects of globally low unemployment rates with highly employable STEAM graduates in the future