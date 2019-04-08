IT Systems Administrator -NS

Client based in Somerset West seeking high energy IT Systems Administrator who will from part of the IT and Support team at the head office

Manage and maintain IT infrastructure ie: hardware, software, network, security and hybrid cloud technologies.

Office 365

Responsible for backups and disaster recovery, procurement, budgeting and licensing.

Provide desktop support to users as well as setting up and configure hardware and software.

Implement and ensure adherence policies and procedures.

Learn more/Apply for this position