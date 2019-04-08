Microsoft Systems Engineer

Position Purpose:To assist the Team Lead in the Microsoft Team with rolling out new Microsoft systems, maintaining, upgrading, replacing, and improving the long – term performance of the existing systems. The candidate will be responsible for the monitoring, maintenance and operation of Microsoft based systems consisting of +- 900 Microsoft Windows Servers that are key to daily business operations. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.Qualifications & Experience:
- Grade 12
- 5 – 10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- 5 – 10 years Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server
- 5 – 10 years Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features
- 5 – 10 years Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services
- 5 – 10 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
- 3 – 5 years Experience in documenting environment and processes
Job objectives:
- To implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers.
- To implement, administer and maintain multi forest and domain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services.
- To implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS.
- To administer and maintain Office365, Exchange and GSuite.
- Scripting and automation
- To implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation
Knowledge:
- 5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Windows Server fundamentals and concepts
- 5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Exchange, Office 365 and Google Suite
- 5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and it components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc) fundamentals and concepts
- 5 – 10 years Understanding of virtualisation technologies fundamentals and concepts
- 5 – 10 years Understanding of network and storage principles
- 1 – 2 years Understanding of the concepts of “cloud”
- 3 – 5 years Understanding of other Microsoft technologies such as SharePoint, Lync.
Skills:
- 5 – 10 years In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation
- 5 – 10 years In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services
- 5 – 10 years scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.
- 5 – 10 years Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.
- 5 – 10 years Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms.
- 3 – years Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.