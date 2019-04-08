Microsoft Systems Engineer

Position Purpose:To assist the Team Lead in the Microsoft Team with rolling out new Microsoft systems, maintaining, upgrading, replacing, and improving the long – term performance of the existing systems. The candidate will be responsible for the monitoring, maintenance and operation of Microsoft based systems consisting of +- 900 Microsoft Windows Servers that are key to daily business operations. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.Qualifications & Experience:

Grade 12

5 – 10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

5 – 10 years Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server

5 – 10 years Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features

5 – 10 years Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services

5 – 10 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

3 – 5 years Experience in documenting environment and processes

Job objectives:

To implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers.

To implement, administer and maintain multi forest and domain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services.

To implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS.

To administer and maintain Office365, Exchange and GSuite.

Scripting and automation

To implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation

Knowledge:

5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Windows Server fundamentals and concepts

5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Exchange, Office 365 and Google Suite

5 – 10 years Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and it components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc) fundamentals and concepts

5 – 10 years Understanding of virtualisation technologies fundamentals and concepts

5 – 10 years Understanding of network and storage principles

1 – 2 years Understanding of the concepts of “cloud”

3 – 5 years Understanding of other Microsoft technologies such as SharePoint, Lync.

Skills:

5 – 10 years In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation

5 – 10 years In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services

5 – 10 years scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.

5 – 10 years Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.

5 – 10 years Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms.

3 – years Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

