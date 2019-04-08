Synthesis partners with Cloudflare

Specialised financial technology company Synthesis Software Technologies has announced a partnership with Internet performance and security company Cloudflare.

Cloudflare runs one of the world’s largest networks, which powers more than 10-trillion requests per month, accounting for nearly 10% of all Internet requests.

Cloudflare’s network has had a point of presence in Johannesburg since 2014, and was the first commercially available Content Delivery Network (CDN) for both SMEs and enterprises in South Africa. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cloudflare also has offices in Campaign, IL, San Jose, CA, Austin, TX, New York, Washington, D.C., London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

The partnership between Synthesis and Cloudflare was established in January 2019, and will allow Synthesis’ clients to take advantage of next-generation architecture to enhance security and enable new customer experiences, while reducing costs.

DDoS and WAF protection is an essential consideration when securing cloud. This becomes especially complex when needing to secure multiple environments across different cloud platforms and on-premises environments. Enterprises struggling to operationalise all the security capabilities in their organisations are increasingly seeking out managed services to make this easier.

Cloudflare provides this managed service that is easy to operationalise. Cloudflare uses Anycast networking to limit the impact of DDoS attacks and ensures high availability in the event of a data-centre outage.

Michael Shapiro, Synthesis MD, says: “The partnership with Cloudflare offers exciting opportunities to enhance our service offering to clients. Our relationship with Cloudflare dovetails neatly with our established Amazon Web Services partnership, further allowing us to enable and operationalise our clients’ cloud environments and improve customer experience.”

Chris Merritt, chief revenue officer at Cloudflare, comments: “Cloudflare is focused on helping to build a better Internet, and a big part of that is through partnerships with great companies like Synthesis. Partnering with Synthesis signals a great combination of financial technology with security and performance capabilities, and we’re eager to help Synthesis’ clients scale their businesses.”