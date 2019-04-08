Technical Lead

Being a highly technical, hands-on and effective manager for a team of 4 – 6 engineers Writing code for our mobile and web applications using React, NodeJS, React Native and Redux (with some gentle sprinkles of Objective C and Java as required). Building APIs and services on our back-end using Scala and PostgreSQL. Developing and managing a team of talented Engineers, including task planning and code reviews. Supporting and leading others who are doing the same. Working with our Product Management(s) as well as our design and UX minds to ensure that we deliver continuous value to our growing base of customers. Doing the hard and complicated to make it easier and simple. Be an active participant in the decision-making and planning of new features we will build, and how they are architected and implemented. Drive and lead the release and QA cycles of the teams code.

